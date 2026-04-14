Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Urges BMC To Introduce C&D Waste Policy With GPS Tracking, Strict Enforcement

BJP MLA Ameet Satam Urges BMC To Introduce C&D Waste Policy With GPS Tracking, Strict Enforcement | File Photo

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: Raising serious concerns over the unchecked dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste across the city, Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam has demanded the BMC introduce a comprehensive C&D policy with digital tracking, project registration, GPS monitoring, recycling plants, and strict enforcement.

Call for urgent policy overhaul

The MLA has written to Mumbai’s Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, calling for an urgent overhaul of the city’s debris management system, which is essential not only for environmental protection but also for safeguarding Mumbai's coastal ecosystems and drainage infrastructure.

8,000 metric tonnes of debris generated daily

In his letter, Satam highlighted that Mumbai generates nearly 8,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste daily, a figure comparable to the city’s solid waste output, warning that despite regulations requiring developers to submit debris disposal plans while seeking permissions, enforcement remains weak, resulting in widespread illegal dumping.

"Debris meant for designated sites is often dumped in nallas, mangroves, creeks, wetlands, and forest areas, and is also used for filling open land for encroachment purposes," Satam said, adding that this further leads to issues such as flooding, degradation of mangrove and forest zones, declining air quality, and the creation of informal dumping grounds, which are long-term environmental hazards.

Demand for tech-driven monitoring system

Calling for systemic reform, Satam has urged the BMC to introduce a comprehensive C&D waste management policy, inclusive of technology-driven monitoring, which can include a digital debris tracking system, mandatory registration of projects, GPS-based tracking of debris movement, establishment of C&D recycling plants, strict enforcement against illegal dumping, strong coordination between government agencies, and integration of recycled materials into infrastructure projects.

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Delhi model cited as example

Satam also pointed to Delhi’s recently introduced ‘Malba Portal’, a digital system that enables project registration, real-time tracking of debris movement, and citizen reporting of violations — the approach which has significantly improved compliance and transparency in C&D waste management in the national capital.

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