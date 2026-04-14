'It's Shocking!' BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam & Union Minister Ramdas Athawal React To TCS Nashik Case Urging People To Be Aware | IANS

Mumbai: In the wake of the controversial “corporate jihad” case that has emerged from the TCS unit in Nashik, political reactions have begun to intensify, with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam addressing the media on the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Ameet Satam said the Maharashtra government would take stringent action against any instance of exploitation, including cases being described as “corporate jihad” or “love jihad.” He asserted that offences involving coercion or harassment of women would not be tolerated and would be dealt with firmly.

Futhermore, Satam described the episode as deeply concerning and called for collective awareness beyond just legal action. “The kind of episode that has come to light in a multinational company in Nashik is very unfortunate and shocking. The police have taken action in this matter. Society also needs to remain vigilant in the future against such tendencies,” Satam said.

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Echoing a strong stance on enforcement, Athawale drew a distinction between voluntary and forced religious conversion, underlining that the law permits individuals to choose their faith, but any form of coercion is punishable. “There is no legal restriction on religious conversion if it is done willingly. However, if someone is trapped, pressured or influenced into converting, then it becomes illegal,” he said, stressing that consent remains the central factor in such matters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Nashik IT company case, BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam says, “The kind of episode that has come to light in a multinational company in Nashik is very unfortunate and shocking. The police have taken action in this matter. Society also needs to remain… pic.twitter.com/kvr7mr9JGi — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2026

The case in question pertains to serious allegations emerging from the TCS Nashik unit, where multiple employees have accused colleagues and senior staff of sexual exploitation and religious coercion. According to reports, a total of nine FIRs have been registered, including eight complaints filed by women employees alleging sexual offences and harassment linked to religious practices.

Police have so far arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, including the company’s female HR manager. The accused are alleged to have subjected victims to repeated molestation and coercive acts, including forcing them to adhere to specific religious practices. Victims have claimed that the alleged abuse continued over a period of nearly four years.

Taking cognisance of the gravity of the allegations, Nashik Police last week constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the matter, indicating the seriousness with which authorities are pursuing the case.

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