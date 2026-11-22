Deonar Dumping Ground |

Mumbai: Corporators questioned the availability and necessity of vehicle-mounted high-mast lights and a steep hike in contractor rates at the recent BMC Standing Committee meeting. The criticism came after the civic body approved the lights to facilitate night-time dumping at Deonar, where biomining and Waste-to-Energy projects are yet to become operational.

AIMIM Corporator Claims Eight Mobile High-Mast Lights Are Missing

AIMIM corporator Jameer Qureshi alleged that although the proposal claimed eight mobile high-mast lights had been deployed since 2026, no such equipment was available on the ground. He submitted GPS-tagged photographs to substantiate his claim. MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar questioned the need for the arrangement when the Waste-to-Energy project was expected to be commissioned by December and sought a deadline for completing biomining.

NCP Corporator Flags ₹800 Hike In Contractor Rates

NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan flagged a Rs800 hike in the selected contractor’s rates since 2023, against increases of just Rs100-200 quoted by rival bidders, and demanded an inquiry. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said the 9-metre-high mobile mast consumes 12-15 litres of diesel daily and assured the committee that the required manpower would be provided. He said physical verification of the equipment would be undertaken and payments withheld until the process was completed. Despite the objections, Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde approved the proposal.

Deonar receives 600-700 metric tonne of garbage daily, besides 800-900 metric tonne of debris used to cover the waste. The BMC has awarded a contract to remediate 185 lakh tonne of legacy waste and reclaim 110 hectares. The proposed waste-to-energy plant, with a capacity to process 600 metric tonne of waste and generate 7 MW of electricity daily, is expected to be commissioned next month.

Spread across nearly 120 hectares, Deonar has been receiving waste since 1927. Despite successive remediation efforts and partial capping, vast stretches of legacy waste continue to pose environmental and public health concerns, with recurring fires, methane emissions and leachate threatening surrounding areas.

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