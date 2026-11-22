Navi Mumbai Airport Job Fraud: Vakola Police Book Uncle-Nephew Duo For Allegedly Duping Six Applicants Of ₹22.63 Lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have booked an uncle-nephew duo for allegedly cheating six job seekers of Rs22.63 lakh by promising employment at Navi Mumbai airport. Police suspect more people may have been duped.

The accused have been identified as Sudhakar Phatarpekar and his nephew Sai Phatarpekar.

Woman Approached With Promise Of Airport Job

According to the police, complainant Sakshi Devsthali, 27, a homemaker from Nalasopara West, was seeking employment when Sudhakar, an acquaintance of her father, offered to secure her an airport job. Her husband works in the private sector.

Trusting him, Devsthali submitted her Aadhaar card, PAN card and school leaving certificate. In June 2025, she transferred Rs1.75 lakh to an account provided by Sudhakar. When no job materialised after three months, he offered to arrange private-sector employment and allegedly collected another Rs2.15 lakh.

Uncle-Nephew Duo Allegedly Evaded Victims After Repeated Assurances

Sudhakar allegedly made similar offers to five of her relatives. Om Kangutkar paid Rs3.58 lakh, Chaitai Raut Rs2.50 lakh and Ayush Kakad Rs2.30 lakh, while Tejas Gawas and Rohan Palaw allegedly paid Rs3 lakh each. Police put the total amount cheated at Rs22.63 lakh.

When the victims confronted Sudhakar and Sai, the duo allegedly continued promising employment but eventually began evading them. The victims subsequently approached the police.

The alleged fraud came to light after repeated assurances failed to translate into employment for any of the complainants.

On November 16, the police registered a case for cheating and common intention. Officisls suspect the accused may have used similar promises to collect money from other job seekers.

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