SpiceJet Crisis: Pilots’ Body Seeks Urgent Govt Intervention; Raises Concerns Over Flight Safety, Demands Airlines' Financial Surveillance |

Mumbai: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has demanded the intervention of the union government into SpiceJet’s deepening operational crisis, warning that severe corporate financial distress directly compromises flight safety. The union has demanded a financial audit of the airline to ensure safe flight operations.

FIP Seeks Immediate DGCA Financial And Safety Sustainability Audit

In a detailed 12-page-long representation to the union civil aviation minister on Sunday, FIP President Capt. C. S. Randhawa urged the Ministry to direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct an immediate financial and safety sustainability audit of the beleaguered carrier and reinstate rigorous, periodic financial surveillance across all scheduled Indian airlines.

The pilots' body highlighted that the airline – which commanded an approximate 21% domestic market share in 2014 – saw its share plummet to roughly 0.6% in October 2026, a fact which was highlighted by The Free Press Journal on November 2.

Grounded Aircraft, Unpaid Salaries And Mounting Financial Dues Raise Concerns

The union highlighted a cascading operational and financial breakdown at the carrier. It noted that a substantial portion of SpiceJet’s fleet remains grounded due to pending payments to aircraft lessors, maintenance bottlenecks and difficulties in procuring essential spare parts and components. At the same time, its pilots and staff have been left unpaid for several months.

It alleged that the carrier’s accumulated arrears owed to airport operators, oil marketing companies, maintenance providers and lessors have prompted several service providers to place the airline on a strict "cash-and-carry" payment basis. It also raised concerns about the airline board’s recent approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore, cautioning that the timing, actual availability and deployment of these funds remain critical hurdles.

DGCA Issues Seven-Day Show-Cause Notice To SpiceJet

Notably, DGCA has served a seven-day show-cause notice to SpiceJet on November 17, which flagged large-scale flight cancellations, schedule disruptions, unpaid dues, grounded aircraft and the lack of a credible revival plan.

According to FIP, the crisis stems from a mix of internal structural vulnerabilities – including lingering fallout from the 2019 Boeing 737 MAX groundings, high fixed lease and overhead costs, ongoing creditor litigation and heavy exposure to US dollar-denominated leases amid rupee depreciation, along with external pressures. On the macroeconomic front, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), high state Value Added Tax (VAT) rates, airport charges and geopolitical airspace restrictions have further eroded margins.

FIP Warns Financial Distress Could Compromise Flight Safety

The FIP has noted that the airline’s financial health cannot be separated from operational safety. The federation claimed that liquidity crunch can threaten flight standards because of unpaid pilots’ mental health, deferred maintenance, commercial pressure on operations and failure in safety reporting by employees out of the fear of losing their jobs.

The pilots’ union has urged the DGCA to exercise its powers and undertake annual financial surveillance – through which DGCA placed Jet Airways and SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance in 2019 and 2021, respectively. It demanded the Ministry to mandate annual audits and quarterly stress checks for all scheduled airlines by a multidisciplinary team of safety professionals, chartered accountants and financial experts.

The FIP also demanded an urgent DGCA audit of SpiceJet’s actual cash reserves, employee salary arrears, statutory and lessor dues, aircraft insurance validity, Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) compliance and the feasibility of its Rs 5,500 crore fundraise – with instructions to curtail its approved flight schedule if it cannot demonstrate safe operational capacity.

It has suggested the creation of a centralised National Airline Financial Health Monitoring System with early-warning triggers, alongside an annual anonymised public report on industry financial health. It also suggested introduction of regulatory mandates ring-fencing funds for scheduled maintenance and treating employee salaries as a priority operational obligation during financial stress.

To ease structural pressures across the broader Indian aviation ecosystem without compromising safety or public finances, FIP urged the Ministry to persuade state governments to lower and standardise VAT on ATF, review central excise components and examine bringing ATF under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. It also suggested extension of the 25% reduction in landing and parking charges, which was previously rolled out for three months in April 2026 following the West Asia crisis.

It also suggested to facilitate guaranteed credit arrangements with oil marketing companies and examine a conditional, government-backed working-capital support scheme for fundamentally viable carriers. FIP stressed that any state-backed credit must strictly exclude unconditional bailouts of inefficient management and remain tied to independent due diligence, promoter accountability and priority settlement of worker salaries and safety obligations.

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