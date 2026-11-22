44 Trees Felled At Versova’s Nana Nani Park In A Week, Congress Leader Ashraf Azmi Questions Coastal Road Alignment |

Mumbai: With 44 mature trees felled in a week, Versova’s Nana Nani Park has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the battle over Mumbai’s shrinking green cover. Congress group leader in the BMC Ashraf Azmi visited the park on Sunday afternoon and met residents who questioned the tree felling and the viability of the proposed transplantation plan.

Ashraf Azmi Promises To Raise Tree Felling Issue At BMC Standing Committee

A day after residents protested against the felling, Azmi, accompanied by Congress corporators, assured them that the issue would be raised at the upcoming BMC Standing Committee meeting. He said he would seek answers from civic officials on the status of the proposed transplantation and question why the trees were felled late at night.

Residents questioned whether alternative planning could have spared the trees and demanded clarity on whether the proposed bridge alignment could be modified to save the adjoining green patch. Azmi, too, questioned the choice of a landward alignment for the Coastal Road project when a route closer to the Arabian Sea could potentially minimise the damage to the existing green cover.

He said he would push the BMC to ensure the survival of transplanted trees and explore relocating them to suitable sites in the neighbouring area rather than distant locations. According to the project details, around 89 trees in Nana Nani Park will be impacted by the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) project connecting Versova to Dahisar. Of these, 44 have already been felled, while eight have been saved. Another 30 are slated for transplantation. The second phase of work, scheduled for next year, proposes to fell 37 more trees and transplant another 18.

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