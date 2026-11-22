Midnight Fire At Mumbai Central’s Hira Manzil Traps Eight Residents, Video Call Helps Rescue Family Of Four | IANS

Mumbai: A midnight fire at a residential building in Mumbai Central triggered panic among residents, leaving eight people, including an elderly woman and a family of four with two children, in need of rescue. As flames engulfed parts of the building, a video call became an unlikely lifeline for the stranded family, helping reassure them until firefighters brought them to safety. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) battled the blaze through the night before extinguishing it at 5.05 am on Sunday. No injuries were reported, a fire official confirmed.

Level II Fire Breaks Out At Hira Manzil On Gilder Lane

The fire broke out at 12.07 am on the second floor of Hira Manzil, a ground-plus-three-storey residential building on Gilder Lane in Mumbai Central. Given its intensity, the blaze was classified as a Level II (major fire) at 12.50 am, triggering a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation. The MFB deployed multiple fire engines, jumbo tankers, an advanced water tanker, a turntable ladder (TTL), an aerial ladder platform (ALP), a breathing apparatus van and an ambulance to contain the blaze and evacuate residents trapped inside.

Among those awaiting rescue was a family of four, including two children, stranded on an upper floor. As panic gripped the family, a video call helped officials keep them calm and guide them to safety. “We were on a video call with them, giving them directions on which side to move and telling them not to worry, as the firefighters had assured them they would be brought out safely,” a local MLA Amin Patel said. The family was eventually rescued using a turntable ladder.

Elderly Woman Rescued, Short Circuit Suspected As Cause

Local corporator Rajshree Bhatankar said several members of the Parsi community lived in the building. Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit in a second-floor flat may have triggered the fire, although officials said the exact cause would be established through a detailed investigation. An elderly woman rescued from the first floor was brought down through the staircase and taken to HN Reliance Hospital in a police van. She was treated in the casualty ward and discharged.

The firefighting operation also left a senior station officer from Memonwada Fire Station injured. He sustained a cut to his right palm while battling the blaze and was rushed to Nair Hospital, where he received stitches before being discharged. The fire damaged electrical installations, wooden furniture, partitions, cupboards, beds, doors, windows, ceiling fans, a split air-conditioner, television sets, papers, documents and other household articles.

The incident adds to the city's growing fire-safety concerns. During Diwali, the MFB handled 499 fire calls between November 6 and 10, including 333 incidents linked to firecrackers.

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