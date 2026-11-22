Titwala’s Indira Nagar Gets New Streetlights After Years Of Darkness, Residents Expect Improved Night-Time Safety |

Kalyan: Residents of Indira Nagar in Titwala who have been struggling with poorly lit streets for several years, can finally expect relief as new streetlights have been installed at key locations in the area. The initiative, undertaken following the efforts of Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Harshali Chaudhary and Ward A President Bandesh Jadhav, aims to address long-standing concerns over public safety and inconvenience caused by inadequate street lighting.

Mayor Harshali Chaudhary Inaugurates Streetlights At Three Locations

Mayor Harshali Chaudhary formally inaugurated the newly installed streetlights, which have been provided at three locations — C.B. Chawl, Chaitanya Buddha Vihar and the Old Indira Nagar Mosque area. The work was carried out using available funds following efforts by the local representatives.

For years residents had raised concerns about the lack of adequate street lighting, particularly during night-time hours. The poorly illuminated stretches made routine movement difficult, especially for women, students, senior citizens and pedestrians returning home after dark.

Improved Visibility Expected To Ease Night-Time Commuting

The absence of proper lighting had also raised concerns about the safety of residents navigating the internal roads and lanes of the locality. With the installation of the new lights, these stretches are now expected to become more accessible and safer after sunset.

The civic initiative is expected to provide considerable relief to residents who had been facing difficulties due to darkness in these neighbourhoods. Improved visibility is also likely to make it easier for pedestrians and commuters to use the roads during late evening hours.

Local residents welcomed the development and expressed gratitude to Mayor Chaudhary and Ward A President Jadhav for taking up the issue and facilitating the installation. Residents said the illumination of the previously dark stretches would make a meaningful difference to everyday life, particularly for those who have to travel on foot at night.

The inauguration programme was attended by Ward A President Bandesh Jadhav, Dada Kismatrao, Raman Tare, Dnyaneshwar Madhavi, Sunny Jadhav, Sunil Agnihotri, Kiran Patil, Siddharth Kasbe and Yogesh Gaikwad, along with party office-bearers and a large number of local residents.

The installation marks a significant improvement in basic civic infrastructure in Indira Nagar. However, residents will also expect the civic administration to ensure regular maintenance of the newly installed streetlights so that the area does not return to darkness due to technical faults or inadequate upkeep.

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