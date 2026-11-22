Dawood Ibrahim Aide Salim Dola’s Alleged Associate Sahil Sheikh Arrested In Dubai In ₹250 Crore Drug Case |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on international drug syndicates and underworld networks, the Mumbai Police have secured the arrest of Sahil Sheikh, one of the key accused wanted in a high-profile Rs 250-crore drug case, in Dubai. Sahil is believed to be a close associate of drug mafia operative Salim Dola, who is considered close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Following his arrest in Dubai, legal proceedings have been initiated to secure his extradition to India.

Sahil Sheikh Allegedly Managed International Drug Supply Network From Dubai

The Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police is investigating the entire drug trafficking network. According to police sources, Sahil was operating from Dubai and allegedly handling the syndicate's international operations and supply chain.

Probe reaches glamour industry

As the investigation into the Rs 250-crore drug case progressed, links to Mumbai's high-profile circles and glamour industry also emerged. As part of the probe, the Ghatkopar ANC team has questioned well-known social media influencer Orry and actor Siddhanth Kapoor. The police are investigating the extent of the drug distribution network operated by the syndicate and the circles it had reached.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sahil's younger brother, Mohammed Salim Sohail Sheikh alias Lavish, in connection with the same case. During his intensive interrogation, Lavish allegedly provided crucial leads and evidence that helped investigating agencies track down Sahil, who was reportedly hiding in Dubai.

With Sahil's arrest, the Mumbai Police are now working towards bringing him back to India to face legal proceedings.

At least five prominent Dawood Ibrahim associates have been brought back to India from foreign countries through extradition, deportation or coordinated repatriation operations since 2004. However, this is not an official Mumbai Police tally, and the cases involve different agencies, including Mumbai Police, CBI and NCB. Ejaz Lakdawala should not be counted as an extradition: Mumbai Police arrested him in Patna in January 2020, within India.

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