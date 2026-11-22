Fake London Businessman, Bogus Customs Officials Dupe 52-Year-Old Woman Of ₹44.07 Lakh Through Over 60 Online Transactions | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 52-year-old woman has fallen prey to Customs and gift fraud and lost over Rs 44 lakh to scammers who posed as a businessman from London, airport Customs officials and induced the victim to transfer money in different beneficiary bank accounts in a span of four months. This year, the city police had registered 37 cases of Customs and gift fraud, detected seven cases and arrested three persons in these cases.

Online Friendship With London-Based ‘Businessman’ Turns Costly

According to the police, the victim hails from Nagpur and in March she had come across the profile of a person who claimed to be a London resident. After regular conversations the two became friends and soon they exchanged their phone numbers. In May, the accused sent a video to the victim stating that he is sending a mobile phone via courier to her. Later the victim received a phone call from an unknown woman who claimed to be calling from the airport Customs. The woman informed the victim that her parcel had been intercepted due to some reasons. The woman told the victim that the parcel contained cash and gold and that she would have to pay money to release the parcel.

After a few days, the scammers sent a GST certificate and a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) document having the name of the victim. Then in July, the victim received a call from a woman who told her that she was in the process of getting a refund for all the financial transactions she had made so far, and that she needed to pay some more money to complete the process. After that, the scammer woman demanded money from the victim from time to time. Trusting her, the victim sent money to various bank accounts through UPI and RTGS on different days. In this way, the victim was lured into making financial transactions again by promising to get the money back.

Woman Loses ₹44.07 Lakh Through Over 60 Transactions

Thereafter, till July 19, the scammer sent her various fake documents through WhatsApp and demanded money from her from time to time. Creating the belief that the said documents were genuine, she asked the victim to deposit money in various bank accounts through UPI and other online channels. From May 01 till July 19, the victim was induced to transfer money in different bank accounts in over 60 transactions. The victim lost Rs 44.07 lakh to scammers. Later, when the victim realised that she had been duped, she raised a complaint online following which a case had been registered by the police.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 61 (Criminal conspiracy), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

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