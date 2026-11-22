Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 36-Year-Old Chennai Woman For Allegedly Smuggling 951 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 36-year-old woman from Chennai for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok.

Customs Intercepts Passenger From Bangkok Based On Spot Profiling

According to the Customs sources, Air Intelligence Unit officers intercepted passenger R. Selvam, on the basis of spot profiling that she might be carrying some contraband items, after she arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Sunday from Bangkok.

Thereafter the search of her baggage was conducted and her handbag was found stuffed with two plastic packets containing fruiting and flowering tops of the cannabis plant purported to be Marijuana (Hydroponic Weed). The search resulted in recovery of total net weight 951 grams of Hydroponic Weed, which was seized on the reasonable belief that it was being smuggled into India in contravention of NDPS Act.

Woman Allegedly Agreed To Smuggle Drugs For Quick Money

Selvam was served with summons and her statement was recorded wherein she admitted that she was aware that smuggling of Marijuana (Hydroponic Weed) and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India. However, she was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India. She was then placed under arrest.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement. given by the accused disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs official.

"She was intercepted by custom offcer at airport and found in possion of hydroponic weed in small quantity. She is sent to judicial custody," said public Prosecutor who represented Customs, Naziya Shaikh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/