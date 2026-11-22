Mumbai’s Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali Marks Its 125th Year, Celebrating A Legacy Of Education, Community Welfare And Empowerment |

Mumbai: 'Learn while you Earn' was the guiding principle when The Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali (MVM), Mumbai, set up the Mogaveera Free Night School in Fort in 1908 to enable people who left their education incomplete when they migrated to the city in search of jobs. In August 2026, the MVM, which started the night school, began the celebration of its 125th anniversary.

Migrant Fishing Community Laid The Foundation For Educational Empowerment

That was a time when Mogaveeras, a Tulu-speaking group from south coastal Karnataka that is traditionally engaged in the fishing business, were migrating to Mumbai, travelling in ships from Mangalore, bringing their skills in the fishing trade – fish vendors at Crawford Market, boat motormen, boat and fishing net traders. Community members felt the need to equip the newcomers with learning skills. The MVM, established in August 1902, started the night school with a small batch of fewer than 50 students.

"When the first members collected small donations in coins from the community, the question was: what to do with the money? They decided to open the night school," said Sanjeeva Salian, trustee, MVM. The school served workers in the restaurant and fishing businesses who attended classes in the evening. The trust started the first Kannada library in the city in 1922. "The Mogaveeras were like the trendsetters. Later, other communities from South Kannada (Kanara) started night schools," said Salian.

From Night School To A Modern Educational Campus In Andheri

The education project did not stop there. In 1930, the trust started a Kannada Day Primary School for Girls. A boys' day school began in 1941. With growing prosperity, universal access to education, and a decline in migration, the night school shut down, but an educational campus grew on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The English-medium Swami Muktananda High School was launched in 1970. The Sasithlu Bhavani Mendon and Mohan Mendon Junior College of Commerce began in 2008. Management and information technology schools followed, joined by postgraduate courses in finance. A CBSE school has been added to the campus. Today, the MVM's educational campus in Andheri West has over 3,000 students, a majority of them non-Mogaveeras.

The MVM has been a mother organisation of sorts for the community. In 1946, the trust sponsored the Mogaveera Co-operative Bank. In 1963, the trust helped in the founding of the Shree Mahalakshmi Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Andheri with eight residential buildings for community members. The trust has been publishing a Kannada monthly, 'Mogaveera', since 1939. The trust's relentless work is exemplified by the construction of the Mogaveera Bhavan, said Ganesh Kanchan, Honorary President of the MVM. “Members donated bricks – from 100 to 300 each – to construct the building. It was raised floor by floor,” said Kanchan.

Recent additions include a robotics centre, an information technology centre, and modern sports facilities. The campus, under Ajit Suvarna, chairman of the education committee, is promoting sports. The campus recently hosted the 'CBSE Cluster Volleyball Tournament'.

The trust follows a unique system where prominent members of the community serve as mentors, advising the trust on management, financial, and project matters. Vedprakash Shriyan, Dr Nadoja G Shankar, Suresh Kanchan, and Gopal Putran are among the current mentors. In recent decades, the number of Mogaveera students on the campus has shrunk to a fifth of the total, with more students from the Muslim community joining the ranks. “More Muslims are joining as teachers. It is a significant indicator of a community that is embracing education in a big way,” said Salian.

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