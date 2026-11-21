PM Modi Calls For ‘Nation First’ Mindset At IIT Kharagpur’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, Highlights Bengal’s Role In Nation-Building | X @PTI_News

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had attended the Platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT, Kharagpur and also interacted with the students.

Addressing the gathering, Modi told people to go ahead with a ‘nation first’ mindset.

PM Modi Highlights Bengal’s Contribution To Nation-Building

“Bengal has always come forward in building the nation at every stage of the country since its independence. Hope this institution will also continue to contribute in a similar manner for building the nation in future. We limit our thoughts, our dreams, our aspirations, our talent, and give up. People put limitations in their thoughts and then miss the opportunities in both their lives and the nation,” said Modi.

Modi also stated that during his tenure as the Prime Minister, he has broken the limits and achieved many such goals which others thought to be ‘impossible’.

PM Modi Targets Previous Congress Governments Over Poverty Alleviation

Taking potshots at the Congress regime, Modi said that the earlier no policies were made to bring people out of poverty which was the permanent problem.

“When we came to power, we had changed the mentality of the people and empowered the poor and started schemes to get people out of poverty. Earlier only files were made and nothing concrete was done to help the poor,” further mentioned the Prime Minister.

Modi also mentioned that IIT, Kharagpur is going to play a crucial role in making ‘Viksit Bharat’ in future.

Along with the Prime Minister, Bengal Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari were also present at the programme.

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