Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide | File Photo.

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday received a bomb threat email, coinciding with the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

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Email Threatens Multiple Attacks

According to preliminary information, the email warned of a bomb blast at the Mayor’s office at 1.11 pm on November 26, grenade attacks across Mumbai over the next 30 days and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts at metro stations between November 27 and December 31, IANS reported.

Pro-Khalistan References In Email

The email also claimed that IEDs had been planted at multiple locations, including metro stations, and contained pro-Khalistan slogans and references to the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, according to IANS.

The email mentioned organisations including the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa.

However, the identity of the sender remains unclear.