Bloom Bags $75 Million Funding From Kedaara Capital |

Mumbai: Technology-led hospitality brand Bloom has secured $75 million in fresh funding from Kedaara Capital, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy. The primary investment will help the company accelerate hotel network growth, strengthen its technology infrastructure and enhance customer experiences across India.

Kedaara Capital Investment To Fuel Expansion

The latest funding round comes as Bloom looks to strengthen its position in India's rapidly expanding hospitality market. The company plans to deploy the capital towards expanding its hotel portfolio, improving operational efficiency and developing technology-driven hospitality solutions.

Bloom President Sanjeev Sethi welcomed the partnership, highlighting Kedaara Capital's experience in building consumer-focused businesses. He said technology development would remain central to Bloom's strategy as the company works towards becoming a leading hospitality brand in Asia.

Bloom Targets 12,000 Hotel Rooms

Bloom has maintained profitable growth, recording a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years. The hospitality company expects to operate more than 4,700 rooms by the end of the current financial year.

Its ambitious expansion roadmap targets 12,000 hotel rooms over the next few years, initially focusing on key existing markets before entering newer destinations. The strategy aims to capture growing demand from domestic travellers and outbound tourism opportunities.

AI And Dynamic Pricing In Focus

Technology will play a crucial role in Bloom's next growth phase. The company developed its proprietary cloud-based hospitality platform even before launching its first hotel, enabling consistent service standards while expanding operations.

A portion of the $75 million investment will support further development of this platform, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), dynamic pricing and customer experience improvements. These initiatives are expected to strengthen operational capabilities and support scalable growth.

Kedaara Capital Sees Strong Growth Potential

Kedaara Capital Partner Anant Gupta expressed confidence in Bloom's customer-first business model, technology capabilities and entrepreneurial leadership. He highlighted the opportunity to establish Bloom as one of India's most differentiated consumer hospitality brands.

The investment positions Bloom to capitalise on rising discretionary spending on travel while expanding its presence in India's competitive hotel industry.

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