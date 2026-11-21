Did Claude AI Crack Mathematics' $1 Million Riemann Hypothesis? Anthropic Mathematician Makes Big Claim |

Santa Clara: One of the last frontiers of Mathematics appears to have been breached with AI playing its part.

Levent Alpoge, a mathematician at Anthropic, had claimed to have completed a proof of the Riemann hypothesis by collaborating with Claude AI. Alpoge posted proof of his claim on his personal website.

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If confirmed, the proof of the Riemann hypothesis would cement the field’s sense that no unsolved problem is safe from artificial intelligence.

The Riemann hypothesis was first proposed in 1859 by the mathematician Bernhard Riemann. It claims that the locations of the prime numbers along the number line, which appear random at first, are actually determined by an intricate, meaningful order.

In a statement posted on his website, Alpoge said, "I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis. In fact, the method easily extends much further, resolving the so-called Generalized Riemann Hypothesis, and I expect, with more time, the Extended Riemann Hypothesis too. Claude and I have also formalized the arguments without assumptions. It is natural to feel that this is an end, in my case a loss of a principal guiding light, but what I saw during the course of progress so amazed me that I believe it is one dawn across science of something far greater."

According to website Scientific American, the Riemann hypothesis is the North Star for the entire field of number theory, and is the most famous open problem in math. It’s one of the few open problems on which the Clay Mathematics Institute has placed a $1-million bounty.

Alpoge cited his work with Claude on working the solution to the hypothesis and said that the system's ability had 'left him in awe.'

"It was my secret in my student days that my plans were for this problem in decades, which meant then that I tried to become familiar with all tools that I could possibly recognize in the problem when it was time. Claude and I have had a great time together with such breadth in recent months, but this time Claude far outpaced me near the finish line. No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line. I had us on the line of combining two quite different ideas present in a toy setting, one of which was already new and shocking, making very simple one of the shadows of Riemann over which we mathematicians felt most triumph. I guided us to the right situation analogous to that toy setting, and then Claude began to leave me in awe," Alpoge wrote.

The announcement that comes days after Anthropic debuted on the stock markets, will now be verified by experts. When that is done it will prove that AI's mathematical abilities leave no frontiers that can't be breached.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)