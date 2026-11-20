Who is Kirsten Davies, The New US National Cyber Chief? |

The White House named Kirsten Davies as the new US national cyber director. She replaces Sean Cairncross as the administration's top cybersecurity official. Her appointment follows a series of widespread technology outages that fuelled public concern about critical infrastructure. Several members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet announced the move on social media.

Who is Kirsten Davies? She comes in as an acting role

The permanent post requires Senate confirmation, so Davies takes charge of the Office of the National Cyber Director only in an acting capacity. Cairncross had overseen federal cybersecurity policy and strategy since August 2025. Accounts of his exit differ. Some reports describe it as a firing amid the outages. Some other reports claim he is departing and quotes his statement calling the job the 'honour of a lifetime'. The White House had not confirmed which description is correct in the reports reviewed.

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Who is Kirsten Davies? Pentagon's top technology officer

Davies currently serves as chief information officer at the Defense Department, also known as the Department of War. The US Senate confirmed her to that post in December 2025. She took the oath of office on December 23, 2025. In that role she advises the defence secretary on information technology, cybersecurity and information assurance. Her remit also covers command-and-control systems, positioning and timing, and electromagnetic spectrum management.

Where did she work before government service?

Before government service, Davies was chief information security officer at consumer goods giant Unilever. Trump had nominated her for the Pentagon job as a former Unilever CISO. She also held senior technology and security roles at Estee Lauder, Barclays Africa Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Siemens. She founded the Institute for Cyber, a non-profit focused on protecting citizens in the digital sphere.

On education, she has a bachelor's degree in international politics and government from the University of Puget Sound. She also completed advanced studies in international law, business and human rights at Johns Hopkins University and the International Institute of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Who is Kirsten Davies? Her first message

In a post on X, Davies thanked Trump and the Defense Secretary and said the country sits at a crossroads of analogue, digital and quantum technologies. She said the opportunity is to "dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come", provided the country modernises, builds resilience into its foundations and develops cyber talent.

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A turbulent backdrop

Recent outages affected Microsoft services, Chase Bank, air traffic control systems and the National Security Agency. They caused flight delays, restricted banking access and disrupted classified communications. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was no information linking the failures to each other or to a malicious actor. Some of Trump's allies have accused officials of withholding information about the causes.