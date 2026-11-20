White House Appoints Former Unilever Cybersecurity Chief Kirsten A. Davies As Acting US National Cyber Director Amid Growing Security Concerns |

Washington: The White House named Kirsten A. Davies on Thursday to serve as the acting head of the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), succeeding departing director Sean Cairncross, as US President Donald Trump overhauls his artificial intelligence and cybersecurity leadership team.

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Because the permanent post requires US Senate confirmation, Davies will assume the role strictly in an acting capacity. She replaces Cairncross, who had overseen federal cybersecurity policy and strategy since August 2025. Issuing a statement on Thursday night, Cairncross remarked that it had been the "honour of a lifetime to serve" under President Trump.

In a post on X, Davies expressed her gratitude to President Trump and senior administration officials following the announcement, outlining her vision to secure America’s digital infrastructure.

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“Thank you @POTUS and @StephenM for your faith and steady confidence in me. And thank you @SecWar for your vigilant and visionary leadership. Our nation stands at the crossroads of analogue, digital, and quantum technologies, with our American way of life increasingly interconnected. Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come, but only if we modernise and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will have a more secure, resilient and supercharged technological future. I am honoured to continue to serve,” Davies stated in her post.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the appointment, extending his congratulations to Davies on the social media platform.

Rubio wrote, “Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies. Look forward to working together to strengthen America’s cybersecurity.”

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The leadership reshuffle comes amid a wave of widespread technological disruptions across multiple US sectors—incidents that have drawn growing criticism of the Trump administration and made Cairncross's departure its first major personnel change since the outages began.

Underscoring the urgency of Davies’s mandate to fortify national cyber resilience, JPMorgan Chase disclosed on Thursday (local time) that third-party service providers working with the financial institution had been targeted in a cyberattack. Reports indicate that personal data belonging to around 16,000 of its wealthiest customers was exposed.

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According to Fox News, a ransomware group identified as n0n claimed responsibility for leaking the customer records, which also impacted business partners associated with Visa and Mastercard, exposing email addresses, phone numbers and account IDs. The leaked JPMorgan Chase information reportedly appeared to be linked to the bank’s Reserve programme, an invitation-only Visa credit card that generally requires customers to hold more than USD 10 million in assets under management.

Addressing the breach on X, JPMorgan Chase confirmed that its investigation indicated attackers had accessed marketing data held by external vendors, though its own core operations remained intact.

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“We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyberattack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” the bank said in its statement.

Reassuring clients, the financial institution clarified that the breach was unrelated to a separate service outage experienced recently and pledged direct outreach to those impacted.

“There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. There is no connection to the service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week,” JPMorgan added.

While Visa noted that the breach originated with a vendor in the Asia-Pacific region, JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard all maintained that their core payment networks and card numbers had not been compromised.

The incident highlights a growing trend of cybercriminals targeting third-party vendors, following recent reports that around 180 major websites had malware inserted into them.

This latest breach also compounds a turbulent period for the US financial and technology sectors. Over the past few days, a software bug caused transaction-processing difficulties at JPMorgan Chase and several other banks, prompting inquiries from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to assess the impact and review customer communications, according to an industry executive.

More broadly, the financial sector’s woes follow a string of high-profile technology disruptions in recent weeks, including a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that disrupted air travel last week, a global email outage at Microsoft and a major cyberattack on cryptocurrency exchange Binance last month. While official statements have largely ruled out cyberattacks as the cause in most of these non-financial outages, the incidents have heightened scrutiny on federal digital infrastructure.

Davies brings extensive federal and private-sector security experience to the ONCD. Prior to this move, she took the oath of office as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Department of War (DoW) on December 23, 2025, serving as the primary advisor to the Secretary of War on information management, information technology, cybersecurity, and information assurance.

According to her official Department of War biography, Davies is “responsible for ensuring the resilience and operational effectiveness of the digital infrastructure that underpins warfighting, readiness, and strategic deterrence.” Her portfolio also includes overseeing key operational domains such as C4 systems, position, navigation, and timing, as well as electromagnetic spectrum management.

Before entering government service, Davies held the post of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Unilever and occupied senior technology and cybersecurity positions across major global corporations, including The Estée Lauder Companies, Barclays-Africa Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Siemens. She is also the founder of the Institute for Cyber, a non-profit organisation focused on safeguarding citizens in the digital sphere.

Academically, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Politics and Government from the University of Puget Sound, alongside advanced studies in international law, business, and human rights completed at Johns Hopkins University and the International Institute of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. As noted in her Department of War profile, she additionally holds a professional certification in change management from the Prosci Institute.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)