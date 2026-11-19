Microsoft May Cut Up To 50% Of Jobs In Windows Unit In January, India Teams Also At Risk: Blind Post | File Pic

An anonymous post on the workplace forum Blind claims Microsoft is preparing another major restructuring of its Windows + Devices (W+D) organisation in January 2027, with cuts reaching as high as 50 percent in parts of the group. The claim covers staff in Redmond and at the India Development Center (IDC). It rests on a single post, and the writer admits the real scale is still unclear.

What the post claims

The post, titled "Microsoft W+D & IDC layoffs", says employees are growing worried that a major restructuring could begin in January 2027. The teams named are Data Intelligence, Engineering Systems, Windows Client and Experiences, and Windows Services. The author says estimates of cuts 'as high as 50 percent' are doing the rounds in some areas, though the actual scale is unknown.

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The 'warning signs'

The poster points to what some employees consider early warning signs: VEO offers and requests for additional Connects, the performance check-ins at Microsoft. The post does not explain what the VEO offers involve, and none of this is confirmed.

The writer adds that even staff who are not directly affected could face heavier workloads and more uncertainty, particularly in teams that have already been through restructuring. The post ends by asking if others know which teams should worry most.

It is important to note that Microsoft has not said anything publicly about W+D cuts in January 2027. Blind posts are anonymous and cannot be independently checked.

A track record of rumours

Blind rumours about Microsoft job cuts have a mixed record. Microsoft firmly denied claims that it would lay off more than 10,000 people in January 2026, after an anonymous Blind post alleged that 5-10 percent of the workforce would go. Windows Central later reported that Microsoft was not preparing a massive wave of layoffs that month.

Real cuts have followed, however. In July, Microsoft announced it would eliminate 4,800 jobs, or 2.1% of its workforce, with Xbox bearing the heaviest blow. CNBC reported at the time that Windows operating system licences and Surface devices were among the areas lagging behind faster-growing cloud services and LinkedIn. Fortune has separately reported that Xbox plans further layoffs in November and January.

Microsoft typically makes workforce changes at the start of a new calendar year or at fiscal-year boundaries, so January will be closely watched. Until the company speaks, the claims about W+D and IDC remain unverified.