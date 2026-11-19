Tech Outages: Microsoft, FAA, Chase & Apple Hit By Back-To-Back Disruptions, Raise Concerns |

In the space of a week, email stopped working for businesses, thousands of flights were grounded, bank customers were locked out of accounts and Apple's services went dark. The disruptions hit very different systems, yet together they have left lawmakers demanding answers and users wondering what is going on.

Microsoft: two days of missing email

The run began on November 12. Microsoft services including Outlook, 365 and Copilot went down, leaving users unable to access email. Downdetector logged 130,000 reports of Outlook problems at the peak. Microsoft traced the failure to a latent software defect in its networking gateway servers, made worse by changes in network traffic and reduced server capacity.

FAA: a nationwide ground stop

The next day, the Federal Aviation Administration halted all air travel across the US at around 3:30 pm ET, a ground stop that stranded tens of thousands of people and lasted until about 8:30 pm. The FAA later said a faulty router installed the week before had caused the shutdown, and it has stopped installing new routers at its telecom sites. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted that finding the router took longer than he would have liked, and put contractor L3Harris on notice. Federal officials also dismissed rumours that artificial intelligence triggered the shutdown.

Banks and Apple: trouble at the tills

On November 16, JPMorgan Chase customers faced delayed transactions because of a software bug in an on-premises hardware system. Downdetector logged more than 20,000 reports of Chase problems by mid-afternoon. Other banks, including Truist and Capital One, also drew customer complaints.

A day later, Apple was hit. The company said an internal update caused an outage affecting its App Store, Apple Pay, Apple Music and AppleCare services, as well as iCloud sign-in. Apple has since said all platforms are back to normal.

The tally is longer than four

Those four are only the most visible incidents. Between November 12 and 16, major outages also hit Anthropic's Claude, Workday, AWS's us-east-1 region and United Airlines. Marriott's website and apps also suffered an outage, and systems at the National Security Agency were reported affected.

Coincidence or pattern?

Officials say the incidents appear unrelated, with no sign of a coordinated cyberattack, though the causes of some remain unclear. The stated causes bear that out: a software defect, a router, a bug, a botched update. What they share is dependence. Banks, airlines and offices rely on a handful of platforms and legacy networks, so a single fault can spread quickly.

Beyond the US

The trouble was not confined to America. On November 18, Pakistan's telecom regulator said a fault in the SEA-ME-WE 5 undersea cable, about 11 km off its coast, could cause intermittent connectivity and slower service. Traffic is being rerouted while the cause is investigated.

Lawmakers have called for briefings on the disruptions at federal agencies, and the FAA's review of its router failure is continuing. Fuller explanations from Microsoft, Chase and others may show whether the week was bad luck or a sign of deeper weakness.