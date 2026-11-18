The US National Security Agency's (NSA) highly classified internal communications network, NSANet, suffered a major outage on Tuesday, November 17, disrupting the agency's ability to access and share sensitive intelligence information. The disruption prompted officials to stagger employee arrivals at its headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, before restricting campus access largely to essential personnel as restoration efforts continued.

According to a CNN report citing six people familiar with the matter, the outage affected the network used by NSA personnel to securely exchange classified and top-secret information. The incident raised concerns over the disruption of critical internal communications, although officials maintained that the agency's core national security operations remained unaffected.

NSA Attributes Disruption To Scheduled Maintenance

The NSA described the incident as a "temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance", stating that certain internal systems had been affected.

In an official response, the agency said its mission-critical capabilities remained fully operational and that its ability to defend national security had not been compromised. It also pointed to multiple layers of redundancy built into its infrastructure to ensure continuity during technical disruptions.

The agency began working to restore the affected systems, with access to its Fort Meade campus restricted largely to essential personnel during the disruption.

Software Patch Linked To Security Vulnerabilities

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton later attributed the disruption to a software patch applied by the agency to address significant vulnerabilities identified in the previous month.

The update was intended to fix security weaknesses within the agency's systems. However, its implementation reportedly resulted in the disruption of NSANet, triggering efforts to restore normal operations.

Officials and sources familiar with the incident said there was no evidence suggesting that the outage was caused by a cyberattack. The disruption was instead linked to the software maintenance process.

Backup Systems Ensure Intelligence Flow To Trump

Despite the outage, officials indicated that the disruption would not affect the NSA's ability to transmit urgent intelligence to US President Donald Trump, who was travelling in Asia at the time.

The agency's backup infrastructure and redundant communication systems were expected to ensure that critical intelligence-sharing functions continued without interruption.

There were also no reports suggesting that the disruption had affected intelligence-sharing arrangements within the Five Eyes alliance, comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Outage Comes Amid Series Of US Technology Disruptions

The NSA network disruption occurred amid several technology-related outages reported across the United States in recent days. These included problems affecting airline and Federal Aviation Administration systems, Microsoft services and banking operations.

However, available reports have not established any connection between these incidents and the NSA outage.

Restoration work was underway as of Tuesday evening, with reports indicating that NSANet had not yet been fully restored. The incident has drawn attention to the importance of secure communications infrastructure and the challenges associated with maintaining classified government networks.