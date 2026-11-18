Apple Outage: Why Were iCloud, App Store, Apple Pay, Music & More Services Down? |

Apple said an internal update was behind a widespread disruption of its online services last night. The outage hit iCloud sign-in, the App Store and Apple Music, and users also reported problems with Apple Pay.

What Apple has said

An Apple spokesperson told Engadget that many systems were back up after '0n internal update caused some outages this morning', and that the company was working to restore the rest. Apple's explanation also ruled out a cyberattack. Apple has not said what the update involved or why it affected so many services at once.

What Apple's System Status page showed

Apple's System Status page listed problems with the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare on Device and iCloud Account & Sign In. For these, it said all users were affected and the service "may be slow or unavailable". The issue began at around 10.15pm IST and was resolved by 2am IST. The page showed iCloud sign-in as slow or unavailable and AppleCare on Device as temporarily unavailable. Apple's pages also listed issues with Apple Business, Apple School Manager and Schoolwork, but all of them have been resolved and are currently working fine, according to Apple.

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How users were affected

Users reported being signed out of iCloud on iPhones and Macs, then getting verification failures or unknown errors when they tried to sign back in. Others said the App Store would not load or download apps, and device activation also ran into trouble. Thousands of users came onto Downdetector to report ouages.

What about Apple Pay?

Downdetector showed user complaints about Apple Pay, alongside iCloud, the App Store and Apple Music. Complaints involving Apple Card suggested payment-related services may also have been affected. The status-page entries cited above do not include Apple Pay, so the reports of payment problems come from users rather than from Apple.

Status page lagged behind user reports

Downdetector showed reports across multiple Apple services even while the System Status page still listed them as available. Apple's page changed several times through the day as engineers worked on fixes. At one point the App Store and Apple Music showed as online, only for the App Store and AppleCare to show as down again.

Apple has not published a detailed post-incident explanation. This outage comes just days after Microsoft users saw a massive outage for about 48 hours, with services like Outlook and Teams completely being unavailable.