Apple May Launch Its First-Ever Siri-Powered Smart Glasses In 2027

Concept of Apple Smart Glasses (AI generated image) |

Apple is preparing to enter the smart glasses market with a Siri-focused product that will lean heavily on the company’s app ecosystem and iPhone integration, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The glasses are expected to be unveiled at the next Worldwide Developers Conference and reach the market by the end of 2027. They are described as similar in concept to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses but tailored to Apple’s software and hardware environment.

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Unlike some competitors, Apple’s version will not run apps independently. The glasses will primarily function as an iPhone accessory, relying on a nearby phone for most capabilities. They will include Wi-Fi connectivity to support limited functions when an iPhone is not present.

A key advantage Apple is counting on is deeper third-party app integration with Siri. Work on this began with the iOS 27.3 beta, moving beyond traditional Siri Shortcuts. By the time the glasses launch, Apple expects a broader range of third-party integrations to be available.

On the design side, internal prototypes are said to be slightly thinner than Meta’s second-generation Ray-Ban glasses. Cameras sit in oval-shaped openings that are flush with the frames rather than protruding. A front-facing light indicates when the glasses are in use or charging. Apple has also experimented with additional privacy-related features on the front of the frames.

Audio performance is another priority. Engineers involved in the project have described the sound quality as 'industry-leading.'

The report positions the glasses as an extension of Apple’s existing ecosystem rather than a fully independent wearable computing platform. Full details are expected to emerge closer to the WWDC announcement.

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