Pakistan Faces Internet Disruptions After Submarine Cable Fault Near Coast | File

Internet users in Pakistan could face intermittent connectivity and poorer service quality after a fault on one of the country's international submarine cable systems, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said.

PTA says fault in cable system

The PTA said the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) cable system reported a fault about 11 km from Pakistan's shore. It warned that some users may notice disruptions and a decline in service quality.

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Visa services suspended

The Pakistan High Commission in London has temporarily suspended NADRA, passport and visa services until further notice, citing connectivity disruption. Attestation services will continue as usual, it said, adding that further updates will follow once normal connectivity is restored.

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Cause and repair timeline unclear

Transworld Associates (TWA) is working with the SMW5 Consortium to find the root cause of the fault. The aim is also to set an Estimated Time for Restoration (ETTR). No timeline for repairs has been announced so far.

Traffic being rerouted

In the meantime, internet traffic is being shifted onto other international links. The PTA said the step is meant to limit the impact and keep services running as far as possible.

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Regulator monitoring

The PTA also said it is in close touch with the stakeholders concerned and will keep monitoring the situation. It said its focus is on restoring normal internet services across the country at the earliest.

Not the first SMW5 fault this year

Pakistan has dealt with a fault on the same cable system before. In July, the PTA said internet services returned to normal after a fault in the SMW5 system was repaired. That earlier disruption came months after the SEA-ME-WE 6 cable landed in Pakistan in November 2025.

Users will be looking for an update from the PTA on the restoration time and the cause of the fault. The regulator has not said how many users or which networks are most affected.