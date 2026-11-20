Anthropic's record stock market debut is expected to turn hundreds of employees into millionaires. Early signs suggest many of them want security more than show. Anthropic staff is discussing family homes, furnishing them and supporting relatives, not luxury cars and lavish spending.

Anthropic IPO millionaires: A record debut

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest public offering on record after upsizing the deal. It sold 980 million shares at $83 each and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. Shares opened at $111.50 on Thursday.

Anthropic IPO millionaires: Buying homes first

A New York Times report states that some employees began buying homes months before the listing, using their expected shareholdings as financial backing. According to the report, several could now sell about 10 percent of their holdings on the first day of trading.

Real estate agents expect many to move up to larger homes in family-friendly neighbourhoods such as Noe Valley, Cole Valley and Potrero Hill. The buyers are described as younger and often with children. They want spacious, modern homes with strong security, and some are buying through limited liability companies to keep their identities private.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The report contrasts this with Facebook's 2012 listing, when newly rich engineers were seen turning up in expensive sports cars. Wealth managers now say clients are asking about houses, furniture and helping family members.

At Terzo, a Mediterranean restaurant near San Francisco's northern waterfront, groups of AI employees regularly book a private wine room. The report says they often stick to water and fall short of the $2,000 minimum bill. The employees, known informally as 'Ants', are described as serious and work-focused, and as preferring jeans and vests to expensive suits. The report cautions that this does not mean luxury spending will be untouched.

Pledges to give away equity

Some of the money may go to charity. The company has deep links to the effective altruism movement. All seven co-founders have pledged to give away 80 percent of their equity, and Anthropic matches a portion of the equity staff commit to charitable causes.

Wild Animal Initiative, which funds animal welfare research, has already received donations of about $100,000 and $50,000 from employees. It is now in talks with some about contributions worth millions. Anthropic has also announced $50 million in grants for local causes by the end of 2027, including to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and a firefighters' holiday toy programme. It plans a public benefit fund starting with 5 percent of its shares.

A city already under strain

The windfall lands in an expensive market. Brokerage Compass data cited in the report showed San Francisco's median house price rose 29 percent in a year to $2.39 million in October. The luxury segment had its strongest month ever, with nine homes selling for over $10 million and 40 above $5 million. Redfin has estimated that Anthropic and OpenAI employees could collectively afford nearly a third of homes in the San Francisco metro area. That figure combines both companies and is hypothetical.

Mayor Daniel Lurie recently declared a rent emergency after apartment prices rose 26 percent in a year, the report says. It adds that some tenants of rent-controlled flats are being offered large payments to leave.

Some local charities want more. Tipping Point Community's chief executive Sam Cobbs said he expected greater contributions from Anthropic but had not yet seen signs of a broader commitment. The report says Anthropic gave nonprofits supported by Tipping Point free access to its AI tools for six months, then began charging.