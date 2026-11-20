Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei | File Pic

Anthropic's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) has increased the combined fortune of its seven co-founders to $166 billion, following a strong stock market debut for the artificial intelligence (AI) company.

As per a report by Bloomberg, shares of the Claude chatbot developer closed at $97.17 in New York on Thursday, against an issue price of $83, taking each founder's estimated wealth to approximately $24 billion.

The public offering and simultaneous private placement, totalling $107.3 billion, surpassed the previous fundraising record set by SpaceX.

Anthropic's founders attained billionaire status less than two years ago when the company secured $3.5 billion at a valuation of $61.5 billion.

A subsequent funding round in May placed all seven among Bloomberg's 500 wealthiest individuals globally.

Each co-founder holds approximately 1.3% of Anthropic's fully diluted economic ownership, reflecting an unusually balanced distribution of founder equity.

However, the group exercises significant influence through Founder LLC, which holds a single Class F share carrying 50.1% of the company's voting rights.

This arrangement will continue provided the founders collectively retain at least 2% of their Class A shareholdings at the time of listing.

The founders have also committed 80% of their personal Anthropic equity to charitable causes, although the company's prospectus describes these pledges as voluntary, revocable and legally non-binding.

According to a Bloomberg Businessweek analysis, founders and employees of San Francisco-based AI startups collectively hold over $1.2 trillion in company equity.

Anthropic's listing creates opportunities to monetise previously illiquid holdings, although share sale restrictions could delay substantial cash realisation.

Current and former employees face lock-in periods of up to six months, while restrictions on co-founders extend to a year.

Nevertheless, each founder sold approximately $280 million worth of shares during the IPO.

Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and Chairperson Daniela Amodei also participated in tender offers in June 2025 and April 2026.

The remaining co-founders are Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

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