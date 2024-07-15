Trump Rally Firing: Blackrock Pulls Ad Featuring Shooter Thomas Crooks After Furore

Screengrab of the Blackrock advertisement

The past 48 hours of the global news cycle have been dominated by stories of the Trump shooting that resulted in the former United States president, Donald Trump, sustaining injuries. Hours after the incident, which shook many around the world, the identity of the shooter has come to the fore. In the age of the internet, a lot of information cannot be kept hidden, as almost everything is in the public domain.

According to reports, the shooter has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old who was gunned down on the spot by the US Secret Service.

Thomas Crooks was in this “BlackRock” commercial while in high school.



pic.twitter.com/bWh63It1Or — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 14, 2024

More information has surfaced about him in the following hours. A crucial piece of information that surfaced about him was an advertisement featuring him. The ad belonged to the American asset management giant Blackrock.

The ad, which was conspicuously shot at a school, featured Crooks. This video advertisement has now been removed from its virtual library.

Seems Donald Trump’s shooter Thomas Matthew Crook was a registered Republican. Looks like he wanted another candidate, and instead of starting a petition to ask him to step down, he took matters into his own hand . Pathetic pic.twitter.com/qHysRBeVvw — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) July 14, 2024

NOT SO FAST: About those reports the Trump sho*ter was a “registered Republican” and therefore must have been a Trump supporter…



The.National Pulse is reporting that one Thomas Crooks of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania made a contribution to progressive PAC ActBlue pic.twitter.com/4TlZw6RUZM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 14, 2024

In addition, according to some online sources, the shooter was a registered Republican and has also allegedly donated to the Democratic Party's fund or the Progressive Pac, which is opposite to the Republican-aligned C-PAC.

Blackrock, an asset management company with a footprint across the globe, has not been on the best terms with the Republican Party of the United States. Some media outlets have deemed the group's founder, Larry Fink, the party's 'punching bag' over certain issues. Larry Fink is a registered Demoract's Progressive Pac.