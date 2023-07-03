Birlasoft Allots 2,23,480 Equity Shares As Stock Option | Image: Birlasoft (Representative)

Birlasoft on Monday announced the allotment of 2,23,480 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Birlasoft Share Incentive Plan 2019, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs 550,763,890 divided into 275,381,945 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

Birla Soft Shares

The shares of Birla Soft on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 355, down by 1.09 percent.

