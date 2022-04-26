Biocon Biologics’ Insugen awarded a 3-year contract by Ministry of Health, Malaysia

Biocon Biologics Limited’s subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia has announced it has been awarded a three-year contract, valued at $90 million-values quoted at Ministry of Health prices (value of contract) (MYR 375 million), for its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen®, by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Malaysia.

Biocon Sdn. Bhd. a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics in Malaysia, will manufacture and supply its range of insulins to its partner Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd. (DMktg), a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech, a leading pharmaceutical & biotech company in Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics’ Insugen formulations will be available to patients at all Ministry of Health hospitals, district health offices and health clinics, it said in a press statement.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics, said: “We are pleased to renew our commitment to provide affordable access to our recombinant human insulin for people with diabetes in Malaysia through this new government contract. This will enable us to serve over 400,000 people with diabetes using recombinant human insulin, helping the government in its journey towards equitable access to diabetes care.”

The rh-Insulin formulations, Insugen®-R, Insugen®-N and Insugen®-30/70, are manufactured at Biocon Sdn. Bhd.’s Johor facility and have been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics has created a Center of Excellence (CoE) for insulins in Malaysia with end-to-end capabilities to manufacture a broad portfolio of regular, basal and rapid insulins. The state-of-the-art insulins facility in Johor, is the first and only biopharmaceutical sterile injectables facility in Malaysia to receive U.S. FDA and EMA approval. More recently, Biocon’s biosimilar insulin Glargine made at Malaysia, has received a historic U.S. FDA approval as the ‘first interchangeable biosimilar’.

Through its scientifically validated, high quality human insulin and analog products manufactured at Malaysia, Biocon Biologics is providing affordable access to these life-saving therapies to patients in many developed markets like U.S., EU, Australia, as well as many emerging market countries in the Middle East and Latin America, the statement added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:29 AM IST