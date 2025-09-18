 Big Relief For Bihar's Unemployed Graduates, Nitish Kumar Announces ₹1,000 Monthly Allowance Before Elections
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced a Rs 1,000 monthly unemployment allowance for graduate job-seekers aged 20–25. The scheme will support them in preparing for jobs and competitive exams.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar File Photo |

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a new unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 per month for graduate youth who are currently jobless. The announcement comes just ahead of the upcoming state elections and is part of the government’s effort to support young people in the state.

The CM shared the news through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He said that the scheme is an extension of the existing 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana', which earlier covered only those who had passed 12th grade. Now, graduates in Arts, Science, and Commerce who are unemployed will also benefit from this scheme.

Who Will Get This Allowance?

According to the CM, the allowance will be given to graduates between the age of 20 and 25 years who are not studying further, and are actively looking for jobs or self-employment. These individuals should not be already working in government, private, or NGO sectors, and should not be running any business either.

Those who qualify will receive Rs 1,000 every month for a maximum of two years. Nitish Kumar said he hopes that this financial help will allow young people to focus on training and preparation for competitive exams, so they can secure better futures for themselves.

One Crore Jobs in the Next Five Years, Says Nitish

Nitish Kumar also reminded citizens of his government’s bigger employment plan. He said that ever since his government came to power in November 2005, the priority has been to create more government jobs and employment opportunities for the youth of Bihar.

He promised that in the next five years, the state aims to provide jobs or employment opportunities to one crore (10 million) young people. The government is also giving skill development training to help youth become job-ready and self-reliant.

Focus on Jobs Before the Elections

This announcement is part of a larger series of welfare schemes launched ahead of the elections, showing the government’s focus on reaching every section of society. With this new step, the Bihar government hopes to gain the trust and support of the youth, while helping them prepare better for their careers.

