 Bharat Textile Expo To Be An Annual Affair, Says AEPC Chairman
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that as many as 63 agreements were announced during the much-discussed expo.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Bharat Tex | File

he mega textile exhibition -- Bharat Tex 2024 -- will now be held every year in the country as the first event which concluded last week witnessed participation of over 3,500 exhibitors and 3,000 buyers from 111 countries, AEPC said on Sunday.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that as many as 63 agreements were announced during the much-discussed expo with international institutions focusing on collaborations in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, new product development, skilling and sustainability.

"The Bharat Tex expo will be an annual affair," AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said in a statement.

The expo was inaugurated by the Prime minister on February 26.

He said the industry is working on sustainable production practices as it would help enhance the competitiveness of the sector in the international market. He added that the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost textiles exports through 5F - Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign -- will energise the textiles export sector.

