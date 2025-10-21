 Shreeji Global FMCG’s ₹85 Cr SME IPO Opens Nov 4, Strong Financials & Expansion Plan Drive Investor Interest
Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd is launching its Rs 85 crore SME IPO on November 4, 2025, to fund expansion, solar power upgrades, and working capital, supported by robust financial performance and sector growth.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Mumbai: Shreeji Global FMCG Limited, a fast-growing spice and grain trading company, is set to launch its Rs 85 crore SME IPO on November 4, 2025, which will close on November 7. he issue comprises 68 lakh new equity shares through a book-built format. The IPO is being managed by Interactive Financial Services Ltd, with MUFSG Intime India Pvt Ltd as the registrar. SVCM Securities and B.N. Rathi Securities are acting as market makers for the issue.

Price Band and Investment Details

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 120–Rs 125 per share. The minimum lot size is 1,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1.25 lakh for retail investors. For HNI investors, the minimum application size is 3 lots or 3,000 shares, amounting to Rs 3.75 lakh.

Shreeji Global plans to utilize the proceeds for several strategic initiatives:

- Rs 5.67 crore will be invested in capital expenditure for factory infrastructure.

- Rs 29.01 crore is allocated to modernize and expand its plant, machinery, and cold storage facilities.

- Rs 4.05 crore will go towards solar power systems to reduce energy costs and promote eco-friendly production.

- Rs 33.54 crore will support working capital requirements to streamline daily operations and order fulfilment.

- Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including administrative expansion and future growth strategies.

About the Company

Shreeji Global FMCG deals in a wide variety of spices, pulses, grains, and food products under the brand “SHETHJI”. Its offerings include cumin, coriander, fennel, chili powder, turmeric, and imported items like cloves and star anise from Madagascar, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. The company operates two advanced processing units in **Rajkot and Morbi, Gujarat.

Strong Financial Growth

The company has shown impressive financial growth. For FY25 (ending March 31), total revenue reached Rs 650.85 crore, up from Rs 588.99 crore in FY24. PAT surged 122 percent from Rs 5.47 crore to Rs 12.15 crore. EBITDA doubled to Rs 20.37 crore, and net worth rose to Rs 29.56 crore. As of August 31, 2025, revenue stood at Rs 251.18 crore, with a PAT of Rs 9.20 crore.

This robust growth underscores Shreeji Global’s strong market position and makes its IPO an attractive proposition for investors.

