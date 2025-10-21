 SME IPO Market In India Sees Sharp Surge In Activity Buoyed By Strong Retail Participation & Favorable Market Sentiment
Most of the SME IPOs, during this period, recorded high oversubscription levels and listing gains. According to the Bulletin, Macroeconomic and policy factors like overall market buoyancy and advancement in payment and settlement mechanisms in the IPO market drove this boom.

New Delhi: The SME IPO market in India saw a sharp surge in activity during the financial year 2023-24 (FY 2023-24) and FY 2024-25, supported by strong retail participation and favourable market sentiment, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) October Bulletin has said. Small and medium enterprises had raised Rs 5,917.19 crore in FY24, to which Rs 5,660.93 crore (94.80 per cent) was raised issuing fresh shares and Rs 310.26 crore (5.19 per cent) through offer for sale (OFS).

The numbers soared significantly in FY25, with SMEs raising Rs 9,110.97 crore. Fresh issues (Rs 8,344.37 crore) contributed 91.5 per cent, while the OFS part was Rs 775.6 crore or 8.5 per cent. Most of the SME IPOs, during this period, recorded high oversubscription levels and listing gains. According to the Bulletin, Macroeconomic and policy factors like overall market buoyancy and advancement in payment and settlement mechanisms in the IPO market drove this boom.

The SME firms used most of the raised funds for capital enhancement or working capital. However, despite robust listing gains, post-listing performances of these SME stocks reveal both opportunities and risks for the investors. "While the buzz around SME IPOs may seem exciting, investing solely on market sentiment can be risky. During bullish phases in the market, enthusiasm and investors’ appetite may cause investors to overlook due diligence. In this phase, demand for IPOs surges, and expectations of substantial listing gains can lead to inflated valuations," the Bulletin said.

However, market reversals can quickly dampen this optimism. SME IPOs may offer impressive gains in favourable conditions but carry higher volatility and risk during downturns, making due diligence indispensable. Investors should carefully evaluate the company’s fundamentals, growth prospects, and risk factors before committing capital, the bulletin suggested. Meanwhile, given the strong growth of start-ups in India, most of which have innovative business models, the provision of risk capital for these firms becomes crucial.

Keeping in view the spurt of SME IPOs in recent months and the associated challenges from the perspective of investor protection, SEBI, in consultation with NSE, BSE and merchant bankers, had initiated the review of the IPO framework for the SME segment. These measures aim to reduce information asymmetry and regulatory arbitrage, ensure proper utilisation of IPO proceeds, prevent market manipulation, and protect retail investors, the bulletin noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

