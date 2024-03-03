Viral Video: Mark Zuckerberg Amazed By Anant Ambani's 'Royal' Watch, Luxury Of Jamnagar

Zuckerberg with the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | CNBC/Network 18

The wedding of Reliance-scion Anant Ambani with Encore pharma heir Radhika Marchant is shrouding the headlines with elements of opulence.

This is just the beginning, as the whole event has only reached the station of Pre-wedding events, before the final destination of the wedding, which is weeks away from now. Amidst the star-studded happenings in the Gujarat town of Jamnagar, we have also come across moments of appreciation of the said opulence.

Several Bollywood celebrities graced the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar on March 1 |

One such incident came to pass, when, one of the notable attendees of the pre-wedding bash, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and his better-half Priscilla Chan were having a casual exchange with groom-to-be, Anant Ambani.

In this exchange, caught on camera, and now viral on social media, Chan and Zuckerberg are seen astonished by the watch, which Ambani junior was donning.

Mark Zuckerberg & his wife Priscilla was surprised to see Anant Ambani's watch. Anant was seen carrying beautiful audemars piguet royal oak open worked skeleton worth INR 14 crore. 🤑✨#AnantRadhikaWedding | #AnantAmbani #anantradhikaprewedding pic.twitter.com/nJB9qDuEFl — Harish Sharma (@itsHarishop) March 3, 2024

Priscilla Chan is seen identifying and fawning over the watch, as Mark Zuckerberg also takes note of luxury on wrist.

Many X (formerly Twitter) users speculated on the price of the watch, and some of them even ostensibly deciphered the brand of the watch from the 29-second clipping, that is making the rounds.

Many claimed the watch to be from the renowned Swiss-watchmaker Audemars Piguet's 'Royal Oak', some pointed towards other variants of the same brand.

Some of the users pegged the price of the said watch at Rs 14 crore. The claims cannot be directly verified, but, according to Luxury Souq, a website that has such opulent items listed on its website, claimed the estimated retail price of the watch (Audemars Piguet Royal Oak) to be around Rs 26,50,000.