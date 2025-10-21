 Muhurat Trading 2025: Sensex, Nifty End On Positive Note, Mid & Small-Caps Outperform In Auspicious Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMuhurat Trading 2025: Sensex, Nifty End On Positive Note, Mid & Small-Caps Outperform In Auspicious Session

Muhurat Trading 2025: Sensex, Nifty End On Positive Note, Mid & Small-Caps Outperform In Auspicious Session

Indian stock markets closed with marginal gains during Muhurat Trading 2025, with Sensex and Nifty rising slightly. Mid and small-cap stocks outperformed amid global optimism and sectoral gains across the board.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Muhurat Trading Ends on a Positive Note |

Mumbai: On the occasion of Diwali and the beginning of Samvat 2082, Indian stock markets saw a symbolic one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The benchmark indices ended with modest gains, extending the bullish sentiment witnessed earlier in the week. The BSE Sensex rose 63 points or 0.07 percent to close at 84,426.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 added 25 points or 0.10 percent to end at 25,868.60.

Strong Start, Mild Close for Benchmarks

Markets opened firm in the special trading session with buying interest in banking and IT stocks, mirroring a positive global market trend. The Sensex had surged as much as 186.07 points to touch 84,549.44, while the Nifty touched a high of 25,896.55, before paring gains to settle slightly higher. The early momentum was driven by optimism surrounding the new financial year, a traditional belief during the Diwali Muhurat session.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Opening Session Of Special Muhurat Trading, Bank & IT Shares Soar
article-image

Mid and Small-Caps Shine Brighter

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: After Weeks Of Heat, Mumbai Likely To See Rain & Thunderstorms Over Next Five Days
Mumbai Weather Update: After Weeks Of Heat, Mumbai Likely To See Rain & Thunderstorms Over Next Five Days
Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers
Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers
'Woke Up To Delhi's AQI Touching 447...': Vaani Kapoor Urges People To Celebrate Diwali Without Dimming Air Quality
'Woke Up To Delhi's AQI Touching 447...': Vaani Kapoor Urges People To Celebrate Diwali Without Dimming Air Quality
Jindal Steel's Delegation To Visit Germany For Financial Evaluation Of Thyssenkrupp's Assets
Jindal Steel's Delegation To Visit Germany For Financial Evaluation Of Thyssenkrupp's Assets

While the frontline indices showed modest movement, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed. The BSE MidCap index gained 0.23 percent, while the BSE SmallCap index jumped 0.91 percent, reflecting strong investor interest in broader market opportunities.

Sectoral Gains Led by IT and Industrials

All major sectoral indices closed in the green, led by Industrials, Information Technology, and Services sectors. Among the top Sensex gainers were Infosys, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, M&M, HDFC Bank, and Tata Steel. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Asian Paints ended in the red.

Read Also
Festive Rally Pushes Sensex Up 411 Points, Nifty Climbs 133 As Markets Extend Winning Streak
article-image

Global Cues Remain Supportive

Positive cues from global markets added strength to domestic sentiment. Asian markets closed higher, with Shanghai Composite up 1.36 percent, Hang Seng gaining 0.77 percent, Kospi rising 0.24 percent, and Nikkei 225 adding 0.15 percent. The US markets had also closed on a strong note in the previous session, providing further confidence to Indian investors.

As the market enters the new Samvat year, investor sentiment remains optimistic, bolstered by festive cheer and favorable global signals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jindal Steel's Delegation To Visit Germany For Financial Evaluation Of Thyssenkrupp's Assets

Jindal Steel's Delegation To Visit Germany For Financial Evaluation Of Thyssenkrupp's Assets

New IPO Alert: Avaada Electro Files For ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Eyes Solar Manufacturing Expansion

New IPO Alert: Avaada Electro Files For ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Eyes Solar Manufacturing Expansion

Gold & Silver Prices Shine Again, See Value Buying After Brief Pullback From Record Highs

Gold & Silver Prices Shine Again, See Value Buying After Brief Pullback From Record Highs

Reserve Bank Sells $7.7 Billion To Check Exchange Rate Volatility, Arresting Rupee's Decline...

Reserve Bank Sells $7.7 Billion To Check Exchange Rate Volatility, Arresting Rupee's Decline...

Muhurat Trading 2025: Sensex, Nifty End On Positive Note, Mid & Small-Caps Outperform In Auspicious...

Muhurat Trading 2025: Sensex, Nifty End On Positive Note, Mid & Small-Caps Outperform In Auspicious...