Muhurat Trading 2025: Sensex, Nifty End On Positive Note, Mid & Small-Caps Outperform In Auspicious Session

Mumbai: On the occasion of Diwali and the beginning of Samvat 2082, Indian stock markets saw a symbolic one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The benchmark indices ended with modest gains, extending the bullish sentiment witnessed earlier in the week. The BSE Sensex rose 63 points or 0.07 percent to close at 84,426.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 added 25 points or 0.10 percent to end at 25,868.60.

Strong Start, Mild Close for Benchmarks

Markets opened firm in the special trading session with buying interest in banking and IT stocks, mirroring a positive global market trend. The Sensex had surged as much as 186.07 points to touch 84,549.44, while the Nifty touched a high of 25,896.55, before paring gains to settle slightly higher. The early momentum was driven by optimism surrounding the new financial year, a traditional belief during the Diwali Muhurat session.

Mid and Small-Caps Shine Brighter

While the frontline indices showed modest movement, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed. The BSE MidCap index gained 0.23 percent, while the BSE SmallCap index jumped 0.91 percent, reflecting strong investor interest in broader market opportunities.

Sectoral Gains Led by IT and Industrials

All major sectoral indices closed in the green, led by Industrials, Information Technology, and Services sectors. Among the top Sensex gainers were Infosys, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, M&M, HDFC Bank, and Tata Steel. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Asian Paints ended in the red.

Global Cues Remain Supportive

Positive cues from global markets added strength to domestic sentiment. Asian markets closed higher, with Shanghai Composite up 1.36 percent, Hang Seng gaining 0.77 percent, Kospi rising 0.24 percent, and Nikkei 225 adding 0.15 percent. The US markets had also closed on a strong note in the previous session, providing further confidence to Indian investors.

As the market enters the new Samvat year, investor sentiment remains optimistic, bolstered by festive cheer and favorable global signals.