 Festive Rally Pushes Sensex Up 411 Points, Nifty Climbs 133 As Markets Extend Winning Streak
Indian equity markets closed higher for the fourth consecutive day, with the Sensex and Nifty gaining amid strong bank and oil‑gas shares, a sustained breakout level and upbeat earnings and festive sentiment.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Markets Rally Strong Before Diwali. | Markets Continue Uptrend as Festive Mood Grips Investors.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets advanced for a fourth straight session on Monday, with the BSE Sensex ending 411.18 points higher at 84,363.37 and the Nifty 50 rising 133.30 points to close at 25,843.15. This upward move was driven by encouraging results from large companies and positive sentiment linked to the festival season. The rally cut short‑term profit‑taking and showed broad‑based participation across key sectors.

Technical Breakout Holds Ground, Support Zones Defined

Analysts noted that Nifty’s breakout above the 25,660 level has held firm for a second consecutive session, converting that zone into a strong support base. The next resistance zone is identified around 26,000‑26,300, where some profit‑booking could surface. On the downside, support is seen at around 25,600, with a break below 25,500 possibly triggering consolidation toward 25,200. As long as the index stays above 25,750, the bullish momentum is expected to persist.

Sensex Today: Markets Rise For Second Day, Pharma & Banking Stocks Lead The Way On Strong Buying
Sector Rotation and Strong Earnings Drive Sentiment

The rally was supported by gains in banking, IT and oil & gas stocks. On the BSE, names like Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the top performers, while on the NSE stocks such as Cipla and Bajaj Finserv led the charge. On the flip side, heavyweight names like ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel dampened the upside. Broader markets also held up well: the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.75 percent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 added 0.46 percent. Sector‑wise, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged ahead with a strong 2.87 percent gain, while the Nifty Auto index was the only major one in the red, slipping 0.16 percent.

Festive Momentum & Global Cues Strengthen Outlook

Market participants attributed the sustained momentum to a combination of fresh Q2 earnings, festive season optimism and improving global cues. Analysts noted that rising foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, easing global trade concerns and buying ahead of the Indian festive festival season all contributed to positive sentiment.

The strong performance in banks and consumption‑oriented sectors further reinforced the view that the markets remain in broad‑based up‑trend, as long as key levels hold.

