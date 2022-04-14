Bharat Dynamics, NDTV, Adani Green among outperformers in Q1 2022

There is no dull moment in the market as every now and then an outperformer is born, and the first quarter of calendar year 2022 (January-March) is not an exception.

Bharat Dynamics, NDTV, Kiran Syntex, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Kaiser Corporation, BLS Infotech, Khoobsurat, and Madhusudhan Securities are some of the stocks that helped their respective investors accumulate hefty returns.

Out of these mentioned stocks, Kaiser Corporation rose a whopping 2,651 per cent so far in 2022.

Founded in 1993, the Mumbai-based company provides turnkey project management and engineering services in India, besides printing labels and cartons, packaging materials, magazines, and stationery articles.

Shares of the Adani Group companies - Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar - have doubled in the period under review.

In fact, Adani Green Energy became the 10th largest firm on Bombay Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalisation.

The recent announcement that the Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company's investment of $2 billion in Adani Green Energy and two other Adani Group companies supported the stock.

For Adani Wilmar, the shares have more than doubled since its exchange listing on February 8. It rose 137 per cent since the market debut.

Shares of media organisation NDTV too doubled its share price. However, it erased some of its gains in the past few sessions.

Keeping pace with changing technologies, the asset-light media house NDTV has ramped up its footprints in digital and online space.

In late 2021, the company entered into a 10-year deal with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content as they may prefer.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:23 AM IST