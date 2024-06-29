Battle Of Telcom Tariff Wars: Comparison Between Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea Latest Prepaid Plans

Battle Of Telcom Tariff Wars: Comparison Between Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone's Latest Prepaid Plans |

From the bustling city streets to remote villages in India, smartphone have become a major portals in everyday aspect of one's life, whether be it in e-commerce and cultural exchange or in bridging gaps and opening doors to opportunity. With this, the country is also embracing towards a digital revolution, unfolding a surge in internet users to unprecedented heights, driven by factors such as affordable smartphones and accessible data plans.

As the demand and consumption among the internet users surged, the telecom giants such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have recently responded with a recent tariff increase and adjusted their prepaid and postpaid plans.

These revisions, effective from July 3, for Jio and Airtel, and July 4 for Vodafone-Idea, mark a significant shift in the telecom landscape as operators aim to boost their average revenue per user (ARPU).

Comparison between Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone-Idea

The Ambani owned Reliance Jio has adjusted its plans on June 27, meanwhile Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel and Aditya Birla Group's Vodafone-Idea on June 28. While comparing the prepaid plans offered by the three telecom giants, each telecom provider data offers varied benefits tailored to different data consumption needs.

Prepaid Plans For 28-Days Validity Period

Reliance Jio's plans start at Rs 189 for 2GB of data, followed by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea at Rs 199. For those requiring daily data allocation, Jio provides a plan at Rs 249 with 1GB per day, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea offered similar plans at Rs 299.

Moreover, plans with higher daily allowances, Jio's Rs 299 plan offers 1.5GB per day, matching Airtel and Vodafone-Idea's offerings at the same price point.

Jio's Rs 349 plan stands out with 2GB of daily data, while Airtel has not provided a specific plan in this category, and Vodafone-Idea offered a similar plan at Rs 379.

For users looking at longer validity, Jio offers a plan at Rs 399 with 2.5GB per day, slightly edging out Airtel's Rs 409 plan with the same data allocation.

Furthermore, for heavy data users, all three providers offer plans priced at Rs 449, providing 3GB of data per day.

Prepaid Plans For 56-Days Validity Period

In the 56-day validity period, all the three telecom giants focus is on plans offering 1.5GB and 2GB of daily data.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea priced their 1.5GB per day plans at Rs 579. Similarly, for users needing more substantial daily data allowances, Jio's Rs 629 plan offers 2GB per day, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea provide similar plans at Rs 649.

Prepaid Plans For 84-Days Validity Period

Comparing the 84-day validity prepaid plans, the focus is on data allowances ranging from 6GB to 3GB per day.

Jio leads with a Rs 479 plan offering 6GB of total data for the validity period, whereas Airtel and Vodafone-Idea does not have a specific plans of data allowances in this category.

Plans with daily data allocations, Jio offers a Rs 799 plan providing 1.5GB per day, closely matched by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea at Rs 859.

For more extensive daily data usage, Jio's Rs 859 plan offers 2GB per day, with Airtel and Vodafone-Idea aligning closely with plans at Rs 979.

In addition, Jio also adds a Rs 1,199 plan which provides 3GB of data per day, while Airtel and Vodafone-Idea does not have a plan in this segment.

Prepaid Plans For 365-Days Validity Period

For the 365-day prepaid plans offered the three telecom providers, the diversity in their offerings is quite apparent.

Jio offers a plan priced at Rs 1,899, which includes a total of 24GB of data for 336 days which is not available for Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

For users requiring daily data, Vodafone-Idea offers a plan with 1.5GB per day at Rs 3,499. In the higher data allowance segment, Airtel offers a plan at Rs 3,599 with 2GB of data per day, including unlimited 5G data.

Jio, on the other hand, has a Rs 3,599 plan providing 2.5GB of data per day.

As India prepares for the 5G era, these price hikes may represent a higher cost for consumers, and also the evolving landscape of India's telecom industry as operators gear up for the adoption of more new technologies in the near future.