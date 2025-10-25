 Union Minister Piyush Goyal Meets Global Industry Leaders In Berlin, Showcases India’s Manufacturing And Investment Potential
Goyal, held talks with Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, in Berlin. The discussion focused on the ongoing negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday met Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB Group and shared India's rapid strides in manufacturing. | X @PiyushGoyal

Berlin: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday met Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB Group and shared India's rapid strides in manufacturing.

In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Morten Wierod, CEO, ABB Group. Shared how India's rapid strides in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy present vast opportunities for the group to deepen its partnership with our growth story, by leveraging its engineering and digitalisation expertise."

Goyal also met Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America.

The two held talks on deepening India-US financial cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America. Discussed ways to deepen India-US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India."

Goyal, held talks with Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, in Berlin.

The discussion focused on the ongoing negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to meet my friend Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin. We discussed the significant progress in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving outstanding issues for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal."

Earlier, Goyal also held talks with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. Goyal was impressed by Obermann's confidence in India's growth story.

In a post on X, he said, "Wonderful meeting with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus. Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and technological talent, forward-looking policy initiatives, and improved Ease of Doing Business."

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, he participated in the panel discussion titled 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World'.

