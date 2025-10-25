Union Minister Piyush Goyal Meets Global Industry Leaders In Berlin, Showcases India’s Manufacturing And Investment Potential

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday met Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB Group and shared India's rapid strides in manufacturing. | X @PiyushGoyal

Berlin: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday met Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB Group and shared India's rapid strides in manufacturing.

In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Morten Wierod, CEO, ABB Group. Shared how India's rapid strides in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy present vast opportunities for the group to deepen its partnership with our growth story, by leveraging its engineering and digitalisation expertise."

Met Mr. Morten Wierod, CEO, ABB Group.



Shared how India's rapid strides in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy present vast opportunities for the group to deepen its partnership with our growth story, by leveraging its engineering and digitalisation expertise. pic.twitter.com/dxRFkm9dOz — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 24, 2025

Goyal also met Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America.

The two held talks on deepening India-US financial cooperation.

Read Also Reliance Industries Says Will Comply With US Sanctions On Russian Oil

In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America. Discussed ways to deepen India-US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India."

Met Mr. Bernard Mensah, President of International for @BankofAmerica.



Discussed ways to deepen India–US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India. pic.twitter.com/es9cQSSXt6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 24, 2025

Goyal, held talks with Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, in Berlin.

The discussion focused on the ongoing negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Delighted to meet my friend @VDombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin.



We discussed the significant progress in the India–EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving… pic.twitter.com/jcVL0ayMwd — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 24, 2025

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Delighted to meet my friend Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin. We discussed the significant progress in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving outstanding issues for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal."

Earlier, Goyal also held talks with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. Goyal was impressed by Obermann's confidence in India's growth story.

In a post on X, he said, "Wonderful meeting with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus. Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and technological talent, forward-looking policy initiatives, and improved Ease of Doing Business."

Wonderful meeting with René Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, @Airbus.



Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and… pic.twitter.com/nFTAcUkdCw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 24, 2025

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, he participated in the panel discussion titled 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World'.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)