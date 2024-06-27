Reliance Jio Announces New Unlimited 5G Plans Starting July 3; Check Out the Latest Offers Here | Jio logo

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom network in India has recently announced its new unlimited 5G plans starting from July 3. The telecom users can use this unlimited 5G data on its leading plans at no additional cost, leveraging India's only Stand-Alone True 5G network.

As per the regulatory filing, the company added that nearly 85 per cent of the 5G cells operational in India being by Jio and moreover the company has achieved the fastest-ever 5G rollout of this scale worldwide.

The current Rs 155 plan will cost Rs 189, which is a 22 per cent increase. This hike affects 19 plans in total, including 17 prepaid and 2 postpaid options.

Interestingly, one thing to note here is that Jio announced this price increase before Bharti Airtel.

New Plans for Better Value

Jio's new plans offer enhanced benefits at competitive prices, effective from 3rd July 2024. Here are some of the new plans:

Unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans.

The new plans will be accessible through all existing touchpoints and channels.

Introduction of New Services

In addition to the new plans, Jio Platforms Limited is launching two new applications:

JioSafe: A quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, and file transfer, priced at Rs 199 per month.

JioTranslate: An AI-powered multilingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages, text, and images, priced at Rs 99 per month.

Jio users will receive both applications (worth Rs 298/month) free for a year.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, commented, “The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology. Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Jio will always put our country and customer first and will continue to invest for India.”