‘Biggest Idiots Of India Are Working Sector...': Chennai Entrepreneur Krithika Sivaswamy Slams Maharashtra Government’s Move To Waive Farmers’ Electricity Bills

'Biggest Idiots Of India Are Working Sector...': Chennai Entrepreneur Krithika Sivaswamy Slams Maharashtra Government's Move To Waive Farmers's Electricity Bills

Krithika Sivaswamy, a chennai based entrepreneur, recently shared a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking a conversation among the netizens about the daily struggles faced by the working sectors in India.

Her posts highlights about the challenges faced by the working sectors who have to wade through the crumbling city infrastructure, endure long hours of work, and cope with the constant pressure to perform.

She also in her X post noted that these workers often end up with deteriorating physical and mental health, all in an effort to make a living.

Her post read: "Biggest idiots of this country are the working sector who have to wade through crumbling city infrastructure hrs together (be it any city) rain or shine, work hard putting in extra hours, being under pressure to perform, developing ill health & mental stress - just to feed this."

A Comment on Maharashtra's Latest Budget Announcement

Sivaswamy's post came in response to a recent announcement by the Maharashtra government decision to waive off electricity bills for 44 lakh farmers, a move intended to provide relief to the agricultural sector.

While the decision was welcomed by many, Sivaswamy's reaction highlights a different perspective.

Her post expressed discontent with the government's prioritisation, suggesting that the working sector's struggles are being overlooked.

Netizens Reaction

The responses to Sivaswamy's posts have been mixed. Some users applauded her for bringing attention to the workforce's challenges, while others criticised her for undermining the importance of supporting farmers.

One of the X user responded, "While the elected representatives MPs & MLAs enjoy so many things from taxpayers' money, it's ok to give to farmers. Farmers committing suicide due to poverty are not being given any compensation by governments, whereas a person dying drinking illicit liquor gets a hefty amount."

Another user wrote, "Not a fan of freebies but helping farmers keeps the food prices low so we can eat without burning a hole in the budget. Its an invisible freeby for us."

"Because their votes count, give them seats. Our votes and seat don’t count," wrote another X user.

"Oh please ... if you start criticising such actions of BJP, what will people like us do?," added another user.

