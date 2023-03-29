Bangalore Airport to be first multi-modal transport hub in India: Report | BLR

Bangalore citizens are well aware of the trouble it takes to reach the airport and now in order to make the transport easier Bangalore airport is set to become the first airport in India with a Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH). According to a report by Moneycontrol, passengers will not be able to easily travel to and from the airport through bus, metro and cab as they will all be integrated under one roof.

Though Chennai airport is already known to be well-connected by bus and metro they are not integrated under one common roof. This stands true for all the other airports in the country as no airport is integrated with multiple modes of transport.

In future Bangalore airport will have ample parking space with a retail area and a baggage sorting area. There will also be dedicated parking for EVs, private vehicles and vehicles for people with reduced mobility. There will also be dedicated space for taxi services for pick-up and drop.

A spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport said the tech city will walk in the footsteps of Zurich and Heathrow when it comes to MMTH facilities. The spokesperson also added that the MMTH hub is already undergoing advanced stage construction.

At the airport the temporary parking and drop-off area of the airport are already claimed to be ready for operations. Moneycontrol further added that the MMTH hub in Bangalore airport will fulfill all needs of the passengers like different transport under one roof.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) caters to around 1.05 lakh passengers a day from which close to 72 per cent passengers use cars and taxis while the other 28 per cent use buses.

How far is the MMTH from airport terminals?

The MMTH that is to be built will be around 800 meters from Terminal 1 and 100 meters away from Terminal 2. BIAL will be operating buses connecting the terminals with the MMTH. MMTH will be spread over approximately 1.39 lakh square meters including parking and retail development space at the ground level. The metro stations will be connected to the MMTH through a walkway.

Metro station to be functional by 2026

While Phase 1 of MMTH is expected to be operational in a couple of months, the Phase 2 of KIA Metro station will be operational in 2026. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and BIAL entered into an MoU to build two metro stations one at-grade station - Airport City the other partially underground called KIA terminals.