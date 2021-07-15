Bandhan Bank's total loans rise 8% to Rs 80,128 crore in Q1, deposits up 28%

Bandhan Bank witnessed an 8 per cent rise in its loans and advances to Rs 80,128 crore in the June quarter this fiscal, as per provisional data.

The loans and advances during the same period of 2020 stood at Rs 74,331 crore. Compared sequentially, it was down by 8 per cent from Rs 87,043 crore in the March quarter, Bandhan Bank said in a release on Thursday.

Total deposits grew by 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 77,336 crore, while the CASA (current account and savings account) deposits jumped by 48 per cent to Rs 33,197 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Retail deposits, including CASA, increased 36 per cent to Rs 63,911 crore.