Bandhan Bank appoints Kamal Batra as Head-Assets

Bandhan Bank announced the appointment of Kamal Batra as Executive President and Head – Assets, on Wednesday.

Batra will assume the responsibility for growing the Bank’s Commercial Banking (comprising SME lending and NBFC lending) business and Retail Assets (comprising gold loans, personal loans, Auto Loans, among others) portfolios.

The growth of these verticals will help the Bank capitalise on its robust liabilities franchise and cater to the needs of all Indians through an entire suite of offerings spanning deposits, business and retail loans, and third party products such as mutual funds and insurance, across physical and digital banking.

A veteran of the financial services sector with over twenty five years of experience, Batra, in his last role, was Executive Vice President and Head, Business Banking and Secured Assets at IndusInd Bank.

"I am pleased to welcome Kamal to Bandhan Bank and wish him the best for his new role. Commercial Banking and other Retail Assets are key pillars of growth for the Bank and I hope Kamal's leadership will enable the creation of a diversified and high-quality assets franchise", said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank.