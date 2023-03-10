e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBandhan Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 9,960 as stock options

Bandhan Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 9,960 as stock options

The shares worth Rs 9,960 will be allocated under the ESOP Series 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Bandhan Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 9,960 as stock options | Image: Bandhan Bank (Representative)

Bandhan Bank on Friday allotted 996 shares with face value of Rs 10 each to eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 9,960 will be allocated under the ESOP Series 1.

The shares will be ranked pari passu with the existing equity shares of the bank in all respects including dividend.

After the allotment of the shares the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands at 1,61,08,36,480 shares worth Rs 16,10,83,64,800.

article-image

Shares of Bandhan Bank

The shares of Bandhan Bank on Friday closed at Rs 224.80, down by 0.90 per cent.

