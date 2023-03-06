e-Paper Get App
Bandhan Bank opens mega currency chest in West Bengal for cash management

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

According to a regulatory filing, Bandhan Bank has opened a Mega Currency Chest in Kolkata, which will help the Bank in cash management for the 1,757 banking outlets and ATMs in the state of West Bengal. The currency chest is situated in New Town area of the city. This is the Bank's third mega currency chest, the other two being in Patna and Guwahati.

Gunveer Singh, Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India inaugurated the currency chest today. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank along with other senior officials were present at the inauguration of the Kolkata currency chest. In West Bengal, Bandhan Bank currently has a customer base of more than 1 crore. The Bank has 182 bank branches in its Kolkata region.

C S Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank commented on the occasion, "While Bandhan has spread its wings across the nation, right from the days of being an NGO to transitioning to an NBFC and finally as a universal Bank, Bandhan has continued to maintain its strength in its home market, West Bengal. We have received the trust and love of more than 1 crore customers in the state. The opening of this currency chest will further strengthen the Bank's operations in the city of Kolkata in particular and the state of West Bengal in general. It is also a testament to our commitment to the development of the West Bengal and other eastern states of India."

