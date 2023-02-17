Bandhan Bank rewards employees with 40,500 shares as stock options

e-Paper Get App
The stock options have been allotted at a grant price of Rs 242.10 each to eligible employees.

article-image
Representational image
According to an exchange filing, Bandhan Bank has rewarded its employees with 40,500 shares as stock options, at a face value of Rs 10 per unit.

The ESOPs for eligible employees, have been issued at a grant price of Rs 242.10 per share.

