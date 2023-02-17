Bandhan Bank rewards employees with 40,500 shares as stock options

Representational image |

According to an exchange filing, Bandhan Bank has rewarded its employees with 40,500 shares as stock options, at a face value of Rs 10 per unit.

The ESOPs for eligible employees, have been issued at a grant price of Rs 242.10 per share.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)