Bajaj General Insurance Appoints Deepak Reddy As CEO Designate, Effective January 2027, With Tapan Singhel Completing His Tenure Until March 2027.

Deepak Reddy |

Mumbai: Bajaj General Insurance Limited, a material unlisted subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, announced on October 23, 2026, the appointment of Deepak Reddy as CEO Designate. The appointment is effective January 1, 2027.

Leadership Transition

Reddy will take charge as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2027, pending approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Tapan Singhel will remain MD and CEO until March 31, 2027, to facilitate a smooth transition.

Regulatory Compliance

This leadership change aligns with IRDAI's guidelines for a maximum continuous tenure of 15 years for Managing Directors, CEOs, and Whole-time Directors.

Reddy's Background

Reddy has over three decades of experience in financial services. He has held senior leadership roles at Bajaj Finserv, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and MIRC Electronics. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Manappuram Finance.

Role at Bajaj Finserv

During his 17 years with Bajaj Finserv, Reddy led the Rural, Insurance, and Gold Loan businesses at Bajaj Finance. He also served as Bajaj Finserv's first Group Head of Human Resources.

Chairman's Statement

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, commented that Singhel played a defining role in shaping Bajaj General Insurance into a trusted general insurer. Bajaj expressed confidence that Reddy will build on this foundation and explore new opportunities for the company.

Company Profile

Bajaj General Insurance, formerly Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, offers a broad portfolio of insurance solutions, including motor, health, and home insurance. The company was established in 2001 and operates across nearly 1,500 towns and cities in India.

Financial Strength

Bajaj General Insurance holds an [ICRA]AAA rating from ICRA Limited, indicating the highest level of confidence in its financial strength and stability.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.