IRDAI May Introduce Insurance Commission Caps From January

India's insurance regulator could introduce sweeping reforms to insurance distribution as early as January 2027, with proposed commission limits already weighing heavily on shares of insurance intermediaries.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Girija Subramanian, whole-time member (distribution) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), said Jan 1 and April 1 were being considered as possible implementation dates.

The proposed changes seek to reduce distribution expenses, improve insurance affordability and expand coverage across the country.

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Commission caps hit insurance firms

IRDAI has proposed limiting commissions paid by insurers to brokers and other distributors across life, health, property and casualty insurance.

The announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with Policybazaar parent PB Fintech falling 36% and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions losing approximately half its value.

Analysts estimate that commission income in certain high-margin categories could decline by as much as 90%.

The Insurance Brokers Association of India has warned that the reforms could threaten up to one million jobs.

However, Subramanian rejected predictions of widespread employment losses, arguing that wider distribution networks could create additional opportunities.

According to IRDAI, commissions have increased faster than insurance premiums since regulatory changes in 2023.

Expenses at private life insurers have risen to approximately 22% of premiums from 16% in fiscal 2021.

IRDAI proposes phased expense reductions

The regulator also plans additional commission incentives for business generated outside major urban centres.

Distributors operating in towns with fewer than one million residents could receive an additional 10% of the applicable commission ceiling, rising to 20% in areas with populations below 50,000.

IRDAI is considering simpler entry requirements and permitting distributors to undertake other financial and non-financial activities.

Management expense reductions would be implemented over five years, with an interim milestone in the financial year ending March 2029.

Stakeholders can submit feedback until Oct 25, after which the regulator will prepare draft rules for further consultation.

Subramanian said getting the reforms right remained more important than implementing them quickly.