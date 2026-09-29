PB Fintech Shares Plunge 43% In Four Sessions As IRDAI Insurance Reform Fears Hit Prospects

PB Fintech shares continued their decline on Tuesday, falling more than 6% in morning trade as investor concerns over the impact of proposed insurance distribution reforms weighed on the Policybazaar parent company.

The stock touched around ₹1,076 apiece on the BSE, making it the biggest loser among midcap stocks. With the latest fall, PB Fintech has declined nearly 43% over four trading sessions after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) introduced proposals aimed at changing insurance distribution economics.

IRDAI proposals raise concerns over business model

The selling pressure comes amid broader weakness in Indian equities, with markets affected by rising crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields. At 10:15 am, the Sensex was down 637 points, while the Nifty 50 declined 197 points.

PB Fintech’s market capitalisation has fallen below ₹50,100 crore, with the stock down around 40% in 2026 compared with a 13.3% decline in the Nifty 50.

The decline began after IRDAI released a consultation paper proposing changes, including commission caps across health, motor and life insurance segments.

Investors have raised concerns that the proposed framework could impact the economics of online insurance distribution and affect Policybazaar’s earnings growth.

PB Fintech management has indicated that the proposals, in their current form, could reduce core revenue by about 30%, with general insurance expected to face greater pressure.

The company has outlined steps such as slower hiring, reduced marketing expenditure and cost optimisation measures to manage the impact.

The IRDAI proposals are still under consultation, with the final impact depending on the regulations that are eventually approved. The consultation process is scheduled to remain open until October 25.